Africa: AU Commissioner Stresses Need for Investing in Education, Skills Training Systems in Africa

Addis Ababa — Africa needs to invest in education and skills training to keep pace with the 21st century, Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, and Mining (ETTIM) Commissioner Albert Muchanga said.

In his press statement today, the commissioner emphasized the dangers of Africa falling behind in digitalization and artificial intelligence, stressing that Africa must not be left behind.

According to him, the crippling burden of debt servicing in many countries also undermines investments in education and health.

Noting that many Africans lack access to quality education due to various circumstances, he stressed the need for inclusivity.

In the world of today, where change is the only constant, learning from the cradle to the grave is key to having a high quality of life, the commissioner stated.

"This means that lifelong learning is not a luxury, it's indispensable. And for our children of today and tomorrow, education equips them employability, including self-employment; and this is of great relevance," he elaborated.

The skills mismatch in Africa's workforce is 15.8 percent, Muchanga revealed, adding that businesses cite inadequate education as a major constraint, and nearly half of young people feel their skills are not aligned with available jobs.

"The quality of education in Africa must (therefore) meet the minimum global standards. If its relevance is to go beyond our borders in this world of interdependence, countries will continue to depend on each other through migration, even as we undergo the disruption of global supply chains and the consequent fragmentation of international trade," he elaborated.

Additionally, Africa's rapidly growing young population is outpacing job creation, with many youth unemployed, uneducated, and untrained.

Muchanga highlighted the unique challenges of Africa's economic transformation, which differs from traditional models.

Unlike other regions, Africa's low productivity necessitates specific skill development strategies focused on foundational, soft, and technical skills relevant to its growth sectors like agro-industries, ICT, and tourism.

The commissioner emphasized the need for continental qualification frameworks to facilitate regional integration and mobility of skilled labor, and called for increased investments in research and development, savings, and export diversification to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

With Africa's share of global trade currently at a meager 2.8 percent, Muchanga concluded by urging African countries to devise skill development policies that cater to their entire populations and prioritize productivity-oriented training.

Only then can Africa harness its youthful potential and claim its rightful place in the globalized economy, he underscored.

Moreover, the AU Commissioner dwelt upon the activities of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, and Mining has been undertaking towards contributing to education, with a focus on human capital development.