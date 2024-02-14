South Africa: 'The University of the Future Belongs to All Those Who Prepare for It'

analysis

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is undergoing a transformative shift with the visionary University of the Future (UoF) project, led by Professor Salome Maswime. In her Distinguished Alumni Lecture at the close of the 2024 UCT Summer School programme, she emphasised the urgent need for change in the African educational landscape. The lecture was held on Saturday, 27 January.

Africa, the birthplace of the first universities, faces a stark challenge: a shortage of professors, PhDs, and graduates to meet its socio-economic needs. Chair of the UoF Steering Committee, Professor Maswime, underscored the urgent need for universities to evolve into communities of problem solvers, generating new knowledge to address the world's most pressing challenges.

"Africa, despite being home to the first universities, is grappling with a shortage of professors, PhDs, and graduates. We need universities to transform into communities of problem solvers," said Maswime.

'Deeply engaged with society'

The UoF is not just a physical makeover but a conceptual shift. Maswime envisions a future where universities actively engage with society.

"The UoF is deeply engaged with society, co-creating qualifications, solving real-world problems, and transforming universities into innovation precincts," said Maswime.

Themes shaping the UoF

Key themes emerged, emphasising a student-centred approach, shortened learning-to-application periods, project-based education, and an environment prioritising holistic student well-being. The focus extends beyond academia, prioritising mental health, wellness, and cultivating a caring university.

"The UoF prioritises a student-centred approach, shortened learning-to-application periods, and a caring environment, focusing on holistic well-being," Maswime said.

Future professors and leadership

She highlighted the crucial role of future professors in shaping the culture and environment of universities.

"Future professors need to prioritise care and kindness."

Additionally, she advocated for a shift towards centre-focused leadership, saying that the university experience extends beyond academic endeavours.

"Leadership should be centred and not policy-driven".

For Maswime, creating the UoF involves supporting a process and sharing ideas that contribute to a strategic vision.

"Collective discussions and partnerships with industry, government and relevant stakeholders are essential in shaping this transformative journey."