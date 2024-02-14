Somalia: House Speaker Offers Condolences to UAE After Soldiers Killed in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The speaker of the Lower House chamber of the parliament Sheikh Aden Madobe offered his condolences to the UAE for the loss of its troops.

Madobe last night visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Mogadishu to offer condolences to Ambassador Ahmed Juma Al-Rumeysi following the Al-Shabab shooting.

A former Al-Shabaab member who joined the army shot dead five people, including four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer at General Gordon training cam on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab claimed the attack in a statement online, describing the UAE as an enemy of Shariah law for backing the Somali government's fight against them.

Madobe also sent a similar statement to Bahrain, regarding the murder of an officer from the Bahrain Defense Forces in the same base attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The speaker expressed his strongest condemnation of the attack, expressing his solidarity with UAE and Bahrain, two Gulf countries that support the country in several fields.