Malawi: With 37 Percent of Malawians Stunted, Feed the Children Wants Stakeholders to Collaborate in This Fight

15 February 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Feed the Children, in collaboration with Total Land Care and School for Agriculture for Family Independence (SAFI), supported by United States Aid for International Development (USAID), has highlighted the vital need for collaboration to address both the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition.

Through their Akule ndi Thanzi Project, the organization aims to improve nutritional outcomes at the community level.

Isaac Gingerson Manda, the Social and Behavior Change Advisor at Feed the Children, stated that the project targets pregnant women, households with children under five years old, as well as adolescents and the under-five children themselves.

He added that the organization seeks to complement the government's efforts in curbing malnutrition at the community level.

Manda pointed out that Malawi currently has a high level of malnutrition, with 37% of children suffering from stunted growth.

As such, the project's implementation in eight districts - Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhota kota, Salima, Dowa, Rumphi, Nkhata bay and Lilongwe - highlights the need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of malnutrition, especially in the communities where they are prevalent.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.