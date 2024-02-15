Malawi: With 37 Percent of Malawians Stunted, Feed the Children Wants Stakeholders to Collaborate in This Fight

Feed the Children, in collaboration with Total Land Care and School for Agriculture for Family Independence (SAFI), supported by United States Aid for International Development (USAID), has highlighted the vital need for collaboration to address both the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition.

Through their Akule ndi Thanzi Project, the organization aims to improve nutritional outcomes at the community level.

Isaac Gingerson Manda, the Social and Behavior Change Advisor at Feed the Children, stated that the project targets pregnant women, households with children under five years old, as well as adolescents and the under-five children themselves.

He added that the organization seeks to complement the government's efforts in curbing malnutrition at the community level.

Manda pointed out that Malawi currently has a high level of malnutrition, with 37% of children suffering from stunted growth.

As such, the project's implementation in eight districts - Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhota kota, Salima, Dowa, Rumphi, Nkhata bay and Lilongwe - highlights the need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of malnutrition, especially in the communities where they are prevalent.