Tanzania: Sombre Atmosphere Grips Arusha As Lowassa's Body Arrives

Arusha — A sombre mood engulfed Arusha on Thursday as the casket of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa arrived in his hometown in the north of the country, ahead of his burial on Saturday.

According to the funeral timetable released by the government, residents will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to the former premier at the Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium today before he is taken to his ancestral home in Monduli, Arusha.

On Friday, another holy requiem mass will be held in his home village.

On Saturday, a burial mass ceremony will take place at Ngarash-Monduli, where leaders and the public will also have the opportunity to pay their last respects.

The former PM passed away on Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment for a long-term illness, according to Vice President Philip Mpango and a family member.