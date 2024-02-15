Tanzania: Sombre Atmosphere Grips Arusha As Lowassa's Body Arrives

15 February 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Arusha — A sombre mood engulfed Arusha on Thursday as the casket of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa arrived in his hometown in the north of the country, ahead of his burial on Saturday.

According to the funeral timetable released by the government, residents will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to the former premier at the Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium today before he is taken to his ancestral home in Monduli, Arusha.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/WhatsApp-Video-2024-02-15-at-12.13.32.mp4On Friday, another holy requiem mass will be held in his home village.

On Saturday, a burial mass ceremony will take place at Ngarash-Monduli, where leaders and the public will also have the opportunity to pay their last respects.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/WhatsApp-Video-2024-02-15-at-12.13.06.mp4The former PM passed away on Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment for a long-term illness, according to Vice President Philip Mpango and a family member.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.