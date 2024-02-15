Namibia: Over 300 Homes Destroyed By Strong Wind, Rain

Endola resident Rosalia Johannes' entire house's roof was blown off and some walls destroyed during a freak wind and rainstorm in the area over the weekend.

"I will have to start rebuilding from scratch because the roof sheets which we recovered are of no use, as they are damaged. We thank God that no one was injured in the storm," she said from her home in the Ohangwena region.

The rain also destroyed her children's birth certificates and other important documents.

Another resident from Oshakati (Oshana region), who also suffered dearly is Suoma Shikongo.

Apart from the damaged structure, some furniture in her house was also destroyed in the process.

Furniture of other people in the same area such as beds was also destroyed.

"At some places, the bricks fell inside the houses, causing property damage," said Shikongo.

They are part of over 300 residents of the northern regions who endured heavy losses due to damage caused to their homes by strong winds and rain over the weekend.

The Oshikoto region's Onyaanya councillor Timoteus Nelumbu Kamati said the constituency is faced with natural disasters.

"Apart from the infrastructural damage, the wind left the area without electricity for hours as the power lines were also blown down," he added.

He indicated that the heavy wind destroyed houses, and left several people without shelter.

Kamati said some learners at the Timoteus Nashandi Combined School were left with no classrooms after the wind blew off the roofs.

"We are thankful, as no death was recorded," he observed.

Endola constituency councillor Ferdinand Shifidi confirmed that over 200 homes were destroyed by a heavy storm in Endola village only.

Joel Shipepe from Oniihwa village, also in the Oshikoto region, and his family had to put their belongings outside while they waited to fix the house.

He was at work, and only returned to find his home broken apart.

Shipepe said his family was fortunate to survive the wind because the bricks fell right into the room where they were seated.

George Newaka's homestead had all six of its structures, including huts, destroyed.

"I have to start all over. My children and other family members will soon be coming home for Easter weekend, but they will find no roofs over their heads. Our roofing sheets were blown away by the wind. We can see some of them hanging from trees faraway," he observed.

The councillors have appealed to Good Samaritans to come to the aid of the affected people.

They said those willing to help should liaise with their offices for arrangements.