Angola: Minister Defends Reformulation of Artisanal Fishing Activity

Cacuaco — The minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cármen do Sacramento Neto, on Wednesday in the Province of Luanda recognised that the artisanal fishing activity currently requires reformulation in order to avoid disorderly fishing.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a verification visit to fish farming companies in the municipality of Cacuaco, she added that there was a plan to reverse the situation and bring the activity back to normal.

"We are doing monitoring work here, taking into account the public policies related to the issue and allowing the sector to have a more dynamic and, above all, compliant framework", she emphasised.

The minister suggested a different approach to the current fishing activity in Cacuaco, which involves professional fishing that respects the rules of the activity, including environmental elements.

Cármen do Sacramento Neto emphasised that "there are situations outside of the rules established by the authorities, which end up being related to the poor performance of the activity."

The minister's visit aimed at listening to operators in the sector in this locality, and she plans to do the same on Thursday in Ramiros, in the municipality of Belas.

