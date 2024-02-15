Mozambique: Opposition Proposes Longer Prison Terms of Up to 12 Years for Electoral Crimes

Tougher penalties for those who adulterate the election results are included in Renamo's proposal to amend electoral legislation. Renamo calls for penalties of between 8 and 12 years imprisonment and fines of up to 48 times the minimum wage, plus expulsion from the state apparatus if the offender works in the public administration. MDM which suggests lighter penalties, ranging from two to four years imprisonment, and fines of up to 15 times the minimum wage. A debate on changes to the electoral law is on the agenda for parliament, which convenes next week.

Renamo proposes that anyone who votes more than once should be punished with a prison term of between 8 and 12 years and a fine equivalent to 24 times the minimum wage paid in the public administration. But anyone who introduces extra votes into a ballot box or who seizes a box containing votes could have their fine increased to 36 times the minimum wage. The fine could be increased to 48 times the minimum wage when the offenders are members of the polling station staff.

Prison of 2 to 8 years and fines of between 12 and 18 times the minimum wage are proposed by Renamo for polling station staff who:

+ invalidate ballot papers with ink or other marks;

+ refuse to receive complaints, protests and counter-protests from the political parties;

+ does not “read aloud the serial number of the ballot paper” duriing the count (a check that ballots are not from a differnet polling station and used for stuffing); and

+ preventing the entry or departure of a party monitor from the polling station (with a reduced fine 6-12 times the minimum wage).