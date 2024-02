Tunis/Tunisia — The national rugby teams (men and women's) will participate in the Arab Rugby Sevens Championship 2024 due on February 16-17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Round-1 draw placed men's team in Group B along with Libya, hosts Saudi Arabia, Syria and Morocco.

Women's team was drawn in Group A with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Five Tunisians are among the referees who will officiate the games.