South Africa: Fikile Mbalula Heads to Moscow for Forum On Combating Western 'Neocolonialism'

analysis

The ANC indicated it will join political parties from the Global South in Russia this week to discuss forming an organisation to challenge the dominance of the West and erode neocolonialism.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will this week lead the governing party's delegation to Moscow where several political parties from the Global South will finalise the details of a structure that is being formed to confront neocolonialism.

The informal forum, which will be held from 15-17 February and will be officially launched at the end of March, is an initiative of the United Russia party, which is aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The three-day meeting is expected to recommend the establishment of a forum organising committee headed by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

While it's unclear which parties will be present, an organising committee meeting in November 2023 included political formations from Algeria, Belarus, Brazil, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, China, Cuba, Laos, Lebanon, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan and South Africa, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to media reports, representatives from North Korea's ruling party and Central African Republic's president will attend this week's meeting.

On the 15-17 February 2024, I will lead an ANC delegation to the Forum Of Supporters Of The Struggles Against Modern Practices Of Neocolonialism - For The Freedom Of Nations, in Moscow, Russia....