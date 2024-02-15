Kenya: Retired Court of Appeal Judge Akilano Akiwumi Is Dead

Nairobi — Retired Court of Appeal Judge Akilano Akiwumi is dead.

Justice Akiwumi died yesterday, according to hi family and Judiciary.

He is renowned for chairing the Akiwumi Commission of Inquiry of 1998 into Tribal Clashes that claimed many lives and displaced thousands.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has condoled the family, describing the late Justice Akiwumi as an eminent jurist whose novelty deserves remembrance.

Justice Akiwumi was appointed to chair the tribal clashes commission by retired president the late Daniel Arap Moi who received the report in 1999.

