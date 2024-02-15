Kenya National Qualifications Authority Says Implementing Recognition of Prior Learning Policy to Reduce Academic Certificate Fraud

Nairobi — The implementation of Recognition of Prior learning Policy (RPL) will be crucial in addressing the problem of fake and academic fraudulent certificates in the county, Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) acting Director General Alice Kande has said.

Speaking during a planning meeting for national launch of RPL policy in March this year with various stakeholders drawn from Ministry of Education, International labour organization(ILO), National Industrial Training Institute(NITA), TVETA among others, Dr Kande said all candidates will now be able to be certified based on their skills and competencies at all levels of qualifications.

"We strongly believe that we will not see more people using shortcuts to cut certifications as the RPL policy provides for a clear mechanism on how one to acquire a certificate be it in informal or formal sector," said Dr Kande.

Last month, the Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto approved the RPL Policy (RPL) which recognises skills from informal sector in line with Bottom Up-Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) that is geared towards economic turnaround and inclusive growth.

The approval by Cabinet is the milestone in a process that commenced in the year 2020.By dint of the decision by Cabinet, there is now a functional and credible system for recognition of knowledge, skills, and competencies that have been acquired through practical work but which are not supported by corresponding academic or institutional qualifications.

Dr Kande explained that the policy is the bridge to facilitate transition from informality to formality as well as facilitating multi entry/exit between the education system and the labour market and will open up a bountiful frontier of new opportunities for the millions of Hustlers who are the lifeblood of the Kenyan economy.

'This will enable our skilled, but uncertified youths to be awarded certificates based on individual competencies expanding their opportunities in employment and advanced learning," she stated.

The development is also a major win for hundreds of learners who had completed their assessment and were awaiting graduation.

Dr Kande further added that the development of the Kenya Credit Accumulation and Transfer (KCAT) system policy in the Country which is at its tail end will also address the issue of fraudulent certificates in the country.

"The policy will facilitate linkages, credit transfers and exemptions and a vertical and horizontal mobility at all levels of learning to enable entry, re-entry, and exit, " said Dr Kande.

Participants during the planning meeting welcome the approval of the policy and promised to work hard towards its realization for the benefits of Kenyans.

The launch of the policy set for March will also see hundreds of candidates graduate in the event set to be presided over by the top leadership of the government.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER), recommended the implementation of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) policy and Credit Accumulation and Transfer Systems (CATS) in Kenya.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), is the process used to identify, assess and certify an individual's knowledge, skills and competencies against prescribed standards or learning outcomes regardless of when, where and how they were acquired.

A report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), indicate that more than 2,000 public servants are in possession of forged academic and professional qualifications with the most affected ministries being ; Interior and Energy, along with notable parastatals such as Kenyatta National Hospital and several public universities.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have since been invited by PSC to arrest and prosecute the culprits responsible for this fraudulent activity.

