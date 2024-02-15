South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Violence Resurgence Leaves 12 Dead, Many Critically Injured in Early 2024

Eight drivers, three taxi owners and a commuter have been killed so far this year in a resurgence of violence targeting members of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association.

At least 12 people have been killed, including one passenger caught in the crossfire following sporadic taxi violence and related shootings in Cape Town with over 17 shooting incidents so far this year. The attacks have all taken place in areas operated by taxis belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

Eight drivers, three taxi owners, and one passenger have lost their lives so far. Some drivers and passengers were injured in other incidents, but their actual number has not been confirmed.

These shootings have taken place mainly in the Delft, Nyanga, Crossroads and Philippi areas.

All these areas are operated by taxis belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

The youngest driver to be killed was 20 years old. According to police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, he was fatally shot at the corners of Sheffield and Moonwood Drive, Browns Farm, Nyanga on Saturday, 10 February.

"Police were called out to a shooting incident at the above-mentioned address where they found the body of a 20-year-old male lying on the driver side with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The motive seems to be possible taxi related."

The unknown shooters fled the scene and are yet to...