South Africa: NSFAS Reveals Myriad 'Challenges', With Over 36 000 Students Still Without Beds in 2024

15 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marecia Damons

Troubled adverse audit described and over 36,000 student beds still need to be accredited.

As the academic year begins, 36,170 student beds at both universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) colleges still need to be accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This was revealed by the acting CEO of NSFAS, Masile Ramorwesi, during a briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education.

"In universities, a total of 77,331 beds have been registered, 49,411 beds have been accredited and are available for the registered NSFAS-funded students and 27,920 are still to be accredited," Ramorwesi told Parliament.

"In Tvets, out of the total of 40,522 beds registered, 32,272 beds have been accredited and are available for the registered NSFAS-funded students and 8,250 are still to be accredited."

He said NSFAS has appointed four "solution partners" to assist it with student accommodation.

He said that 39 "accrediting agents" were appointed in May to assist with inspections at properties. He also said an ad hoc committee had been set up to assist the board with student accommodation.

On Monday, GroundUp reported that students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology have been struggling to find accommodation since 31 January, and have been sleeping in a multipurpose hall without mattresses or other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.