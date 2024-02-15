Congo-Kinshasa: Two SANDF Troops Killed, Three Injured in Mortar Explosion in Eastern DRC

The soldiers had only begun being deployed two months ago as part of a regional force to tackle Rwanda-backed rebels.

Two South African soldiers were killed and three injured when a mortar shell exploded inside their military base in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday.

They had only recently been deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) which has a mandate to neutralise armed groups, particularly the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The DA has now called for the troops to be withdrawn because it said South Africa did not have an interest in the fight in eastern DRC. It added that the South African troops were not properly equipped to fight the rebels who are believed to have recently acquired surface-to-air missiles.

The South African National Defence (SANDF) announced the deaths and injuries on Thursday. It said that at about 1.30pm on 14 February a mortar bomb had landed inside one of the military bases of the South African contingent of SAMIDRC "that is deployed to support and assist the government of DRC in its effort to bring peace, security and stability in that region".

"As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two (2) fatalities and three (3) members sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the nearest Hospital...