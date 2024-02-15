Namibia: City of Windhoek Pledges Action On Rising Homelessness

Addressing a pressing concern, the Mayor of Windhoek, Queen Kamati, emphasized the urgent need for intervention from all relevant stakeholders to address the growing number of homeless individuals in the city. At a recent consultative meeting convened by the City of Windhoek and key stakeholders, Kamati stressed that tackling this issue should not solely rest on the shoulders of the municipality.

Windhoek, known for its cleanliness, vibrant culture, and economic vitality, has seen a troubling rise in homelessness in recent years, according to Kamati. She noted that both Namibian citizens and foreign nationals are increasingly involved in criminal activities such as robberies, house break-ins, loitering, traffic obstruction, and illegal trading.

"This trend poses a significant challenge to the social well-being of both the homeless individuals and the broader community," Kamati remarked. "They face limited access to essential services, which contravenes their rights to basic amenities as enshrined in the Constitution."

The consultative meeting aimed to engage stakeholders in finding holistic solutions to restore the dignity of vulnerable individuals within society. Kamati emphasized the importance of each stakeholder playing a role in this process.

During the meeting, Windhoek City Police Chief, Levi Ileka, presented the findings of a preliminary investigation conducted earlier in the year. The investigation assessed the living conditions, legal status, and overall health of homeless individuals in the city. Ileka revealed that many of these individuals reside in dilapidated, abandoned houses, on the streets, under bridges, in open areas, and along riverbeds, without access to basic amenities.

As a result of the discussions, stakeholders have committed to forming a steering committee to address the issue and seek lasting solutions before the situation escalates further. The City of Windhoek remains dedicated to working collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure the well-being and dignity of all residents.