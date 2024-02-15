Namibia: Local Musician Releases Single to Raise Awareness On Gender Violence

15 February 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Ken Soul, a prominent music brand, has unveiled a new track by their artist Liz Ogumbo titled "Say No," aimed at shedding light on the issue of gender violence and advocating for positive social change.

The song is now available for streaming and download on major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Additionally, Ogumbo is set to launch a comprehensive social media campaign utilizing hashtags such as #SayNo and #EndGBV to engage audiences, share resources, and encourage dialogue about gender violence.

According to Ken Soul representatives, Ogumbo's latest musical creation seeks to bring attention to the pervasive problem of gender violence and inspire collective action toward its eradication. They urged listeners to join the movement in spreading the message of "Say No" and standing in solidarity with survivors, emphasizing the importance of creating a future where every individual can live free from violence and fear.

The song itself addresses the complex and pressing issue of gender violence, conveying messages of solidarity, empowerment, and hope for survivors. Through poignant lyrics and emotive melodies, "Say No" aims to raise awareness about the prevalence and impact of gender violence globally, challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes, empower survivors to seek support and speak out against abuse, and mobilize individuals, communities, and institutions to take concrete action to prevent and address gender violence.

Liz Ogumbo shared her belief in the transformative power of music to spark meaningful conversations, foster empathy, and drive positive change. "With 'Say No,' we aim to amplify the voices of survivors, raise awareness about the root causes of gender violence, and mobilize people to join us in building a world free from violence and inequality," she stated.

