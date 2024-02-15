Kenya: Police Disperse Lawyers Protesting Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Saga

15 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nakuru — Police teargassed Law Society of Kenya (LSK) members protesting government's continued disobedient to court orders in Nakuru War Memorial Hospital saga.

The organisation's President Eric Theuri said the advocates were protesting against impunity by the County Government of Nakuru in failing to comply with Court orders.

He accused Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika of hiring goons to attack and disrupt the peaceful protest.

LSK stated that they will now be moving to court to seek orders to have Kihika declared unfit to hold public office

The hospital ownership battle has deepened existing political differences between Governor Kihika and Nakuru MPs, triggering fresh conflicts.

The hospital, in existence for over 100 years, is at the centre of a court battle over a 25-acre parcel of land.

Attempts by the county government to take over the hospital have intensified since the arrest and arraignment of two directors on forgery charges.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.