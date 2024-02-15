Kenya: Govt Urges Kenyans to Apply for 50-Page Passports

Nairobi — Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has advised Kenyans with urgent passport needs to apply for the 50-page document due to delayed delivery of the 34-page one.

Mwaura explained that the existing printing machine at Nyayo House has continued to experience challenges, adding that the government had already procured two new machines to address the same.

Some Kenyans applying for passports have lamented that they have waited for the travel documents for over six months despite completing all the required processes.

The fee for the standard 34-page passport application currently stands at 4,500 Shillings while the 50-page ordinary passport costs 6,000 Shillings.

About The Author

AMUKOHE YVONNE

See author's posts