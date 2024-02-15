Kenya: Mbagathi Hospital Successfully Performs First Brain Surgery

Nairobi — Nairobi City County's Mbagathi Level 5 Hospital has successfully conducted the first-ever brain surgery with the team being led by neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya.

Jessy Mubaiya, 57, was diagnosed with chronic subdural haematoma, which resulted from a blunt injury to the head in 1995.

Between 1996 and 1997, he was diagnosed with Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA), a medical condition that involves an accumulation of acid in the body due to a failure of the kidneys to appropriately acidify the urine.

The persistence of headache for years, after the unsuccessful attempts to seek medical assistance from various health facilities across the country, led to his admission at Mbagathi Hospital on 12th February, 2024.

At Mbagathi, he was examined with the aid of the new CT scan and admitted for craniotomy surgery that lasted for about 2 hours 10mins.

He is recuperating at the facility ward awaiting to be discharged.

The facility Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Alexander Irungu informed that with completion of the additional CT scan and CCU, the hospital will be put forth to conduct many such related complications.

"The first ever Neurosurgery at Mbagathi Hospital was done yesterday. The team was led by our Neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya. With the installation of CT Scan and the CCU nearing completion, many more of these cases, and even complex ones will be done." said Mbagathi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Alexander Irungu.

Recently, another historical milestone was recorded after the first ever cementless hip surgery that was successfully conducted at the same facility.

