South Africa: Parliament Prepares to Host National Budget Speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will outline all the financial, economic, and social commitments that government will prioritise in its planned expenditure during the National Budget Speech next week.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) and outlined national government's plans to tackle the country's energy crisis and other socio-economic challenges.

"The Budget Speech, among others, aims to balance economic growth and support for the vulnerable in our society, despite limited resources. Godongwana will provide a detailed plan for 2024 spending, including proposals for revenue collection to help fund government's planned interventions and commitments.

"He will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the following months," Parliament said on Wednesday.

The Minister will present the budget allocation for 2024 to Parliament on Wednesday, 21 February at 2pm at Cape Town City Hall.

"Godongwana's 2024 Budget Speech will be broadcast live on Parliament's DSTV Channel 408, livestreamed on Parliament's website and social media platforms, including Parliament's YouTube Channel. Parliament will also provide live feeds to interested broadcasters upon request," Parliament said.

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public.

Members of the public can follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), through a live stream on Parliament's website, Parliament's YouTube channel, and X (Twitter) page on the links below: