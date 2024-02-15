Kenya: President Ruto Calls for Bipartisan Support for Affordable Housing Bill to Boost Job Creation for Youth

Murang'a — President William Ruto has urged members of Parliament to rally behind the Affordable Housing Bill, emphasizing its potential to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the launch of the 220-unit Makenji Affordable Housing Project in Kandara, Murang'a County, President Ruto highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation in the debate and enactment of the proposed legislation in the National Assembly.

The President underscored the significant job prospects linked to the affordable housing program, noting that over 300,000 young people stand to benefit from employment opportunities by the end of the year. He pointed out that 130,000 youth are already engaged in various construction projects nationwide.

"This is not a matter of political affiliations; it is about creating job opportunities for millions of Kenyans involved in construction and related sectors," remarked President Ruto.

President Ruto reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling unemployment by outlining various initiatives, including the establishment of ICT hubs in all 1,450 wards across the country. He also highlighted plans for Special Economic Zones and the export of Kenyan labor as strategies to expand employment opportunities.

Addressing critics of the labor export program, President Ruto defended its importance in providing skilled young people with opportunities to utilize their expertise and earn a livelihood.

"We cannot afford to invest KSh600 billion annually in youth education without a clear plan to create employment," he asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto further announced government investments in the Thika Special Economic Zone, focusing on the medical and pharmaceutical industry. He emphasized the importance of local production in reducing Kenya's dependency on imported pharmaceuticals, aiming to supply domestic and regional markets.

Highlighting agricultural development, President Ruto emphasized initiatives to enhance water access for domestic, livestock, and irrigation purposes. He also underscored government support for farmers through subsidized fertilizer programs and agricultural mechanization to boost food production and achieve food security objectives.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua echoed President Ruto's sentiments, expressing confidence in the country's economic recovery trajectory and praising the President's commitment to fulfilling promises amid economic challenges.

The event, attended by Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing) and Zachary Njeru (Water), Murang'a County Governor Irungu Kang'ata, MPs, and MCAs, underscored the collective effort to address housing and employment needs in the country.