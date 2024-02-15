Somalia: Festu Delegation Meets With Parliamentary Committee On Social Services Developments

Mogadishu, Somalia — Four senior leaders of the Federation of Somali Trade Union led by General-Secretary Omar Faruk Osman has appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Social Services Developments, which covers labour issues, to discuss the ongoing legislative deliberations of Somalia's draft revised labour code.

The trade union delegation emphasised the necessity of repealing the outdated 1972 labour code and expeditiously processing the passage of the revised labour code.

The updated code aims to ensure clear protections for workers' rights, including freedom of association, union organising and collective bargaining. It also seeks to regulate labour relations, combat child and forced labour and has strong provisions against sexual violence and harassment in the world of work.

Developed in a tripartite spirit with the cooperation of the ILO, the revised draft labour code aligns with the Provisional Constitution of Somalia, International Labour Standards and the aspirations of the working people.

Federation of Somali Trade Union has appealed to the parliamentary committee to expedite the bill's processing, ensuring that the working masses of Somalia receive the legal protections they deserve.