Namibia: 72 Percent of SIM Cards Registered

Ongwediva — Approximately 1.4 million individuals have registered their sim cards nationwide.

MTC spokesperson John Ekongo disclosed this information during a recent media briefing in Ongwediva, noting that there are a total of 1 931 100 prepaid customers, with 548 1139 individuals yet to register their sim cards.

The registered customers constitute 72% of the MTC sim card holders.

Ekongo highlighted ongoing efforts to ramp up mobile sim registration activities in the Oshikoto region, starting from the Okankolo constituency and extending to the Engodi, Nehala lya Mpingana and Guinas constituencies on specific dates in February.

He emphasised collaboration with constituency councillors to identify suitable community centres for registration. Despite concerns about a low turnout, particularly attributed to the rainy season, he urged the public to take advantage of the registration opportunity, highlighting underutilised online registration services.

Ekongo said the Ohangwena region is next in line, and constituencies will be informed at least 48 hours before the arrival of sim card registration officials. Additionally, the mandatory nature of sim card registrations is by law initiated by the government, and not a policy from MTC.

The spokesman also addressed the issue regarding concerns over privacy, stating that MTC is not interested in listening to people's conversations.

"Look at it on the positive side, as it will safeguard users from potential scams. Plus, the world is moving towards sim card registration. Namibia is one of a few countries which are not yet through with this process," he noted.

The deadline for registration has since been extended to 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile, Guinas constituency councillor Elias Marthinus expressed concern over the short duration allocated for registration, particularly in large constituencies with remote communities. He urged MTC to extend time for registration, suggesting a minimum of 10 days in his constituency.

On his part, Okankolo constituency councillor Hans Nambodi commended MTC for facilitating access to registration services, but echoed the need for extended registration periods to accommodate remote communities.