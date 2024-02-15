Namibia: Geingob a Precious Gift to Namibia and the World - Shifeta

15 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Otto Gotlieb

Minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta has described president Hage Geingob as "a precious gift, not only to Namibia, but to the world at large".

Shifeta was speaking at a memorial service held in honour of Geingob in Windhoek on Wednesday evening.

"Geingob was an extraordinary man," he said.

Shifeta said Geingob had on several occasions spoken about his possible death.

"Little did we know it would be sudden," he said.

"He was meritorious in solving conflicts beyond our borders with his diplomatic mediation and negotiating skills," Shifeta said.

