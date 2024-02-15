Zimbabwe: AI to Spawn Growth for Smallholder Pig Farmers' Herds

Smallholder pig farmers in Mashonaland East and West provinces have yielded significant benefits from an artificial insemination (AI) programme jointly rolled out by the European Union (EU) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) VALUE project in 2021.

Semen drawn from grandparent boars was used for the AI programme. AI is the process of collecting sperm cells from a male animal and manually depositing them into the reproductive tract of a female.

ZAGP VALUE project interim team leader Mr Pepukai Muchazondida said the implementation of pig AI using semen from grandparent boars, as part of the EU supported ZAGP VALUE project, through the Pig Industry Board's (PIB) Goromonzi and Braford Farming (Mash East) AI stations provided significant benefits to smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe.

Mr Muchazondida said the fact that 14, 334 semen doses extracted from grandparent stock imported from South Africa had been sold to-date since April 2021 to service 7, 167 gilts indicated a positive uptake of the AI technology.

In addition to the semen doses, the initiative also saw the training of 70 inseminators from eight operating districts in Mash West and East the doling out of subsidies to stimulate the uptake of AI.

He stressed the importance of AI while saying the training of 70 inseminators from various districts allowed for the dissemination of knowledge and skills in AI techniques. Inseminators, who are farmers or representatives from the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) have become experts in AI and play a pivotal role in training and supporting other farmers in their communities and in the insemination process on farms.

This knowledge transfer enhances the overall capacity of smallholder farmers to implement AI effectively.

Additionally, the availability of trained inseminators enables smallholder farmers to access professional assistance in managing the reproduction process of their pigs.

"Inseminators can provide guidance on the optimal timing of AI, proper handling of semen and other aspects of reproductive health. This support helps farmers improve their breeding practices, leading to increased fertility rates, reduced gestation length, and higher litter sizes," he said.

Mr Muchazondida said the use of semen from grandparent boars introduced superior genetics into smallholder farms. This results in improved growth rates, feed efficiency, carcass quality, and disease resistance in the offspring.

By accessing high-quality genetics through AI, smallholder farmers can enhance the productivity and profitability of their pig herds.

The provision of subsidies helped stimulate the uptake of AI among smallholder farmers, specifically women and youth.

Mr Muchazondida said by making AI more affordable and accessible, the subsidies incentivised farmers to adopt this technology and experience its benefits. Additionally, the subsidies contributed to raising awareness about the advantages of AI and encouraged more farmers to explore this innovative approach to pig breeding.

He also added that through improved productivity and profitability, the adoption of AI using grandparent boar semen could create additional livelihood opportunities for smallholder farmers.

"Increased production and higher-quality piglets can lead to expanded market access and better income generation. This contributes to poverty reduction and rural development. By combining the availability of trained inseminators, subsidies to facilitate uptake, and awareness-raising efforts, the ZAGP initiative provides a comprehensive approach to promoting AI in piggery," added Mr Muchazondida.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe ICT Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To date, the programme has capacitated over 1 000 registered pork producers, facilitated the establishment of producers' syndicates and trained women and youth under the weaner to finisher project.

Mr Muchazondida also emphasised that efforts to contribute to the overall development of the smallholder farming sector by empowering farmers with knowledge, enhancing productivity and creating economic opportunities were crucial.

PIB director, Dr Sharai Ncube, said importing of replacement pig genetics was very timely for the institution and smallholder farmers at large.

"It is a game changer for the industry, which will enhance access to superior genetics by small and medium-scale producers. This will go a long way towards achieving PIB's mandate of offering quality breeding services to the farming community in Zimbabwe," Dr Ncube said.