Zimbabwe: Yambukai Finance Rewards Top Performing Employees

Zimbabwean microfinance entity Yambukai Finance last week took time to award its top-performing staff in appreciation of their invaluable service to the company.

Dubbed "Yambukai Excellence Award Night" this was the company's first-ever gesture to appreciate its workforce.

Rewarding top performers helps companies retain their best workers as it creates an environment where employees feel valued and appreciated, reducing the likelihood of them seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The ceremony saw the Harare Headquarters winning the Highest Profit Contributor and Best Revenue Branch awards while the Kwekwe branch walked away with the Best Portfolio Quality Branch.

Masvingo was named the Most Profitable and Best Branch while Mutare was capped the Fastest Growing Branch.

Yambukai Finance Business Development Manager, Mr Dominic Gumbo was named the Employee of the year while Olender Nyowana was named the Best Branch Manager Privilege Sithole of Kwekwe branch was named the Best Loans Officer The award ceremony was graced by LOLC Holdings (Major shareholder in Yambukai Finance) regional director Africa Mr Rohana Kumara and Yambukai Finance chairman Mr Tawanda Marongwe.

Yambukai Finance General Manager Mr Nalaka Fernando said the awarding of top-performing workers benefits both the employees and the company, fostering motivation, loyalty, productivity, and a positive work environment.

"2023 was noteworthy in terms of client acquisition, loan book growth, profitability and the key success of these achievements has been mainly due to the commitment of the entire staff working as "One Team", with the able leadership of Mr. Eilex Muzvondiwa (Managing Director) and the management team together with the guidance of the Board of Directors," said Mr Fernando.

Acknowledging and rewarding the efforts and achievements of top performers is a way for companies to show their gratitude and appreciation for the hard work and dedication these employees put into their jobs.

As of the end of December 2023, the company had a total staff of 52 and intends to grow the number as the company expands its local footprint where it envisions greater financial inclusion.

The microfinance entity has lately hinted at growing its network to all the 10 provinces of the country as it moves to grow its footprint in the local market.

It intends to open branches in Marondera and Bulawayo during the first quarter of this year which will allow it to reach out to a wider customer segment, thereby financially enabling the aspirations of entrepreneurs in the whole of Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This will create opportunities for young men and women of Zimbabwe."

Yambukai Finance's capacity has lately been buoyed by its partnership with LOLC Holdings, a global leader in micro and SME financing with a presence in 26 countries spanning across Africa and Asia, is strengthening day by day fulfilling financial needs of its customers, by being an industry-friendly, well recognized MFI among the people of Zimbabwe.

"The LOLC Group has supported Yambukai Finance to transform its work environment where the achievements and performance of the staff are appreciated and rewarded, creating a conducive environment for a fulfilling career and growth" stated the managing director, Mr Eilex Muzvondiwa.

This has given Yambukai Finance leverage to increase its lending capacity to various sectors of the economy, also enhancing the company's ability to uplift the livelihood of both individuals and small businesses.

Yambukai's long-term vision includes the fulfillment of small to medium entities' needs through innovative financial products.