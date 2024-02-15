Zimbabwe: PPC Matopos Marathon Back With a Bang

Innocent Kurira — After a four-year hiatus, organisers of the PPC Matopos 33 Miler yesterday announced that the event is back on the calendar.

They said it is back bigger and better and announced that US$34 000 had been set aside for prizes.

The 53km race has been set for April 7 and promises to be an exciting event with an array of prizes for top finishers in a number of categories and events to take part on the day.

PPC head of sales and marketing Nkosana Mapuma said the theme for this year's event will be "Sure Race 2.0".

"Our event is going to be reloaded this year since we had taken a break. We want to regain the momentum that we had in the past.

"The event also reflects on our perseverance and endurance to preserve our heritage through this race.

"The event is back and it is going to be back with a bang. In the last event we had in 2019 we had a record attendance of 3 700 athletes.

"It is our hope that we will be able to have a much higher number this year," said Mapuma.

Winners of the main event which will be the 53km Ultra-Marathon in both the men and women's categories will get US$2 000.

The rest of the prize breakdown will be availed in due course.

Prizes will be given in the rest of the categories to those who finish inside the top 10.

Registration was expected to open online yesterday while physical registration is set to commence at BAC on a date to be announced.

Registration fees are pegged at US$20 for the 53km event and US$10 for the other categories.

In the past, the event has attracted over 3 000 athletes participating in different categories.

The 53km ultra-marathon starts inside the Matopo National Park and concludes at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

Just after Woolandale Road is where the 21,1km gets underway and ends at BAC as well.

Tshabalala Sanctuary is the starting point for the 10km fun run with its conclusion being at BAC which is also the starting as well as ending point for the 5km race.

In the last edition of the race in 2019, Black Rhinos Athletics Club long-distance runner Andrew Chimbidzikai romped to victory in the PPC Matopos 33 Miler (53km) Ultra Marathon crossing the finishing line in 3 hours 12 minutes and 37 seconds.