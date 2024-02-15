Angola: União Recreativo Kilamba Wins Luanda's Carnival

Luanda — Grupo União Recreativo Kilamba, from the Rangel district, won class A of the Luanda's Carnival, 2024 edition, with 896 points, whose parade took place on Monday, in Nova Marginal, after having already done so in 2023.

The result was announced this Wednesday, at a ceremony held at the Angolan League of Friendship and Solidarity with the People (LAASP).

In second place was Grupo União Mundo da Ilha, with 864 points, and in third was União Kiela, with 790 points.

In this 46th edition of the Luanda carnival, the first classified in class A will receive the prize worth 15 million Kwanzas, as opposed to 5 million in 2023. The second placed winner will receive the amount of 10 million Kwanzas, while the third, 5 million.

União Recreativo do Kilamba returned, this year, with its semba on tiptoe, with a plot that highlights the country's agricultural potential, an essential element for the diversification of the economy.

With Dom Caetano taking over the song, União Recreativo Kilamba made Mony de Oliveira's debut in command, replacing the fearless Poly Rocha. Mony de Oliveira appeared secure and confident, a sign that the legacy was well transmitted. The group maintains a strong commitment to the modernity of Luanda Carnival.

The carnival group União Recreativo do Kilamba holds three titles in class A (2018), (2019) and (2023).

In class B, it won first and second place in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The association has more than 700 members. ANM/ART/DOJ