Angola: União Recreativo Kilamba Wins Luanda's Carnival

14 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Grupo União Recreativo Kilamba, from the Rangel district, won class A of the Luanda's Carnival, 2024 edition, with 896 points, whose parade took place on Monday, in Nova Marginal, after having already done so in 2023.

The result was announced this Wednesday, at a ceremony held at the Angolan League of Friendship and Solidarity with the People (LAASP).

In second place was Grupo União Mundo da Ilha, with 864 points, and in third was União Kiela, with 790 points.

In this 46th edition of the Luanda carnival, the first classified in class A will receive the prize worth 15 million Kwanzas, as opposed to 5 million in 2023. The second placed winner will receive the amount of 10 million Kwanzas, while the third, 5 million.

União Recreativo do Kilamba returned, this year, with its semba on tiptoe, with a plot that highlights the country's agricultural potential, an essential element for the diversification of the economy.

With Dom Caetano taking over the song, União Recreativo Kilamba made Mony de Oliveira's debut in command, replacing the fearless Poly Rocha. Mony de Oliveira appeared secure and confident, a sign that the legacy was well transmitted. The group maintains a strong commitment to the modernity of Luanda Carnival.

The carnival group União Recreativo do Kilamba holds three titles in class A (2018), (2019) and (2023).

In class B, it won first and second place in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The association has more than 700 members. ANM/ART/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.