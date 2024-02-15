Angola's Participation in the World Summit of Governments Highlighted

14 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Ottoniel dos Santos, today highlighted Angola's participation in the 11th edition of the World summit of Governments that will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under the motto "shaping the governments of the future".

Ottoniel dos Santos considered the presence of Angola positive, because it allows to perceive the multilateral institutions present in the summit and the available financing opportunities.

The Secretary of State emphasized the intervention of the president of the New Development Bank (NBD), former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, who said the BRICS-group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Arabia Saudi, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran - already represents 31.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The statement of the president of the Bank of Brics was, during the participation in the World Government Summit, in Dubai.

By the way, the Secretary of State for the Finance and Treasury of Angola emphasizes the three main lines of financing, announced by the NBD, one of which supported the developing countries, giving them funding in local currency.

In this regard, he stressed that NBD intends to enhance the domestic markets of member countries, through issuing financial instruments, especially of local currency debt, as well as institutional support for guarantees or decreased risk perception.

The official, who is part of the Angolan delegation, headed by the Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, accompanies the tendency of governments regarding the topics linked to digital transformation (artificial intelligence) and how they are funding, both at their level and their respective private sector actors.

The world summit of governments in Dubai, which now ends, has the presence of more than 25 world leaders, 140 governments, 85 international organizations and four thousand participants.

The event hosts 110 dialogues and interactive sessions, with more than 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers and visionaries, as well as 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions. hm/ac/doj

