Angola: Issuance of Identification Cards Drops By Over 9,000 in Cunene

Ondjiva — Forty-five thousand and 479 citizenship identification cards were issued by the Civil Identification department in the province of Cunene, during the year 2023, representing a decrease of 9,593 BI in compared to the year of 2022.

Of the ID's issued, 22,822 are for the first time, 19,953 are renewals and 2,704 are second copies, which include losses, misplacement and poor conservation.

The information was provided to ANGOP this Wednesday, by the head of the Department of Planning, Statistics and Heritage of Justice in Cunene, David Salomão, as a result of the suspension of the massification program.

He clarified that the decrease results from the interruption of the massive campaign to register and issue identity cards, in December 2022, which made it possible to bring services closer to communities.

The person in charge made it known that within the scope of circular 10/23 which guides the collection of all tickets at stations issued in previous years until December 2022, four thousand and 989 tickets were sent to the central body.

He added that the circular made it easier for users to collect their ID card, which contained more than 22,000 documents at different identification points.

He said that currently ID cards arrive in the province 15 days after issuance.

In Cunene, Civil Identification services are installed in the six municipalities, as well as in the registration store in the city of Ondjiva.FI/LHE/ART/DOJ