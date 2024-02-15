Southern Africa: Angola At the World Government Summit

14 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola participated, from the 12th to the 13th of this month, in the United Arab Emirates, in the World Summit of Governments, whose objective is to involve States, international organizations, scientists and civil society leaders, in identifying innovative solutions for future challenges.

The Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, represented the country, at the event that took place under the motto "Formatting the Future".

The meeting also served to inspire new generations of government officials towards technological causes.

The event's agenda discussed the acceleration of digital transformation and ensuring that the benefits reach the entire population and the transformative potential of technologies in the education of future generations.

Also on the agenda was a ministerial roundtable on the digital education roadmap for Equity and Inclusion in the SADC region, where education leaders spoke about the digital education journeys of their respective educational systems.

The meeting culminated with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, between the Ministers of Education of SADC and the United Arab Emirates, within the scope of the digitalization of education. EVC/ART/TED/DOJ

