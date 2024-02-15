Angola: Caimbambo Municipality Wants to Relaunch Citrus Production

14 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The deputy administrator of Caimbambo, Higilda Catimba, said on Wednesday that the region needs investments to relaunch citrus fruit production.

Speaking to ANGOP, Higilda Catimba highlighted that the municipality of Caimbambo is very strong in orange production, with only investment needed to stimulate this activity.

She defended the revitalization of the industrial sector, aiming at fruit processing to avoid waste and empower peasant families. "We need to relaunch the industry to make better use of the oranges produced in our land", she highlighted.

On the other hand, she said that the authorities' also focuses on cattle livestock and farming. According to her, it is necessary to set up a dairy industry to produce milk, yogurt and other derivatives, in order to create wealth. At this moment, she said, the locality needs butchers to sell beef under acceptable hygienic and sanitary conditions.

For this reason, Higilda Catimba asks national and foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities that Caimbambo offers in the agricultural and livestock sector. The municipality of Caimbambo is 116 kilometers south of the city of Benguela and has a population of 125,000 inhabitants. JH/CRB/DOJ

