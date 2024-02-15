Zimbabwe: Police Officer Unleashes Dog On Protesting St Faith's High School Students - Commissioner General Launches Review of Incident

Police officers unleashed an attack dog on hundreds of St Faith's High School students who were staging a demonstration over a US$600 mission fund.

The dog bit an unidentified male student.

The school is reportedly demanding US$600 over and above the approved school fees from lower 6 and form one students.

The learners marched from their school to the Ministry of Education's district offices, almost 13km away demanding the removal of the US$600 mission fund which they feel is being abused by school officials.

Addressing students after the march, the school headmaster Arnold Makamba assured the learners that authorities would look into the matter.

"Your grievances have been heard and officials from the education ministry and the public service commission are going to look into that," Makamba said.

In the videos making the rounds on social media, a police officer was captured unleashing a dog against a student in unclear circumstances during the protest.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has however said it was investigating what transpired.

"The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of police dogs during a purported pupils demonstration.

"Full details on the incident will be available once the officer commanding police for Manicaland province conducts a full inquiry and briefs the commissioner general of police on what actually transpired," said Nyathi in a statement.

Meanwhile the school and responsible authority, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland allegedly over-enrolled form ones in order to collect the mission fund.

Last week there was a standoff between the church, school authorities and parents over payment of the exorbitant fund.