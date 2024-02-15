Mozambique: Opposition Proposes Longer Prison Terms of up to 12 Years for Electoral Crimes

14 February 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Tougher penalties for those who adulterate the election results are included in Renamo's proposal to amend electoral legislation. Renamo calls for penalties of between 8 and 12 years imprisonment and fines of up to 48 times the minimum wage, plus expulsion from the state apparatus if the offender works in the public administration. MDM which suggests lighter penalties, ranging from two to four years imprisonment, and fines of up to 15 times the minimum wage. A debate on changes to the electoral law is on the agenda for parliament, which convenes next week.

Renamo proposes that anyone who votes more than once should be punished with a prison term of between 8 and 12 years and a fine equivalent to 24 times the minimum wage paid in the public administration. But anyone who introduces extra votes into a ballot box or who seizes a box containing votes could have their fine increased to 36 times the minimum wage. The fine could be increased to 48 times the minimum wage  when the offenders are members of the polling station staff.

Prison of 2 to 8 years and fines of between 12 and 18 times the minimum wage are proposed by Renamo for polling station staff who:

+ invalidate ballot papers with ink or other marks;

+ refuse to receive complaints, protests and counter-protests from the political parties;

+ does not “read aloud the serial number of the ballot paper” duriing the count (a check that ballots are not from a differnet polling station and used for stuffing); and

+ preventing the entry or departure of a party monitor from the polling station (with a reduced fine 6-12 times the minimum wage).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.