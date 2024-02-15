Mozambique: Chair of the Cabo Delgado Provincial Elections Commission Has Died

14 February 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The chair of the Cabo Delgado Provincial Elections Commission, Albino Pariela, died today, 14 February. So far, the causes of his death are not known.

