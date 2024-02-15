Mozambique: Renamo Proposes Law Changes to Prevent Recurrence of last Year's Frauds

14 February 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

For the parliament session starting 22 February, Renamo has proposed major changes to the electoral law, to try to prevent a repeat of the frauds and misconduct in the 2023 municipal elections. Renamo calls for increased transparency and a ban on secret changes of results. There would be recounts or new elections instead of secret changes. MDM has tabled a shorter list of proposals.  Renamo's full proposal is on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-217-Ren

Renamo has tabled a controversial proposal to deal with the problem of district courts and the Constitutional Council sometimes refusing to deal with some misconduct because they are "crimes" and not merely electoral offenses. For example, ballot box stuffing is both a crime and can affect the outcome of the election, and if simply referred to the public prosecutor (Ministério Pública, MP), there will be no reply before the election results are declared.

The present electoral court system is an ad hoc mixture. The Constitutional Council, which is not a court, has been made the supreme electoral court. District courts have been made electoral courts with special rules on evidence and acting quickly. So adding the MP to the electoral court system could create a way forward. Under the change, election complaints and appeals could be made either to the district court or to the MP, which would have to rule within 72 hours. (There is a detailed note at the bottom.)

