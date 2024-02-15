Mozambique: New Transparency Would Include LIve Reporting of Counting

14 February 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Renamo's proposals call for a major increase in transparency. Renamo proposes that during the initial count in the polling station, "In the interests of electoral transparency, the counting of votes may be accompanied by immediate publicity of the proceedings, and party delegates may capture images, sound, film or live for public consumption." Live report of counts would be a huge increase in transparency.

The city or district tabulation is now done in secret by STAE, but Renamo proposes that STAE staff putting the numbers into a spreadsheet be monitored by election commission members to compare the data and ensure numbers are not being changed, and similarly for typing out handwritten minutes.

All key documents would be posted on the web, at local and national level:

+ At city or district level within 20 days a scanned version of all original polling station and CDE minutes and editais would be posted locally on the web.

+ The Provincial Election Commission would post on the web their original minutes and editais (results sheets) within 5 days.

+ And within 20 days of submitting the final results, the National Elections Commission would post on the web the original editais and minutes from all levels - polling stations, district, and province.

This information has never been easily available and would make it much easier to quickly report frauds.

