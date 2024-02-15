Mozambique: Renamo Proposes a Number of Individual Changes.

To stop Frelimo naming polling station staff, Renamo calls for the jury composed of the director, deputy directors (Frelimo and Renamo), and a technician from the third party (MDM). If there is no decision by consensus, there must be a statement by those who lose the vote.

To prevent some of the stalling by polling station heads which occurred last year, Renamo proposes a break of no more than an hour before counting starts. The counting then continues without break until the edital is posted, and copies distributed.

To prevent ballot box stuffing with ballot papers from other polling stations, the polling station presiding officer during the count must read out the series number to show it is from this polling station.

Renamo also calls for:

+ ending the ban on opinion polls during the campaign and voting process.

+ transparent voting booths

+ that the party delegate in the polling station cannot be arrested until after the count.

+ in a polling station if there is a vote and the chair uses a casting vote, it must be justified.

+ nullifying an election for a range of infractions including arrest of a party delegate and if any part of the count is done outside the polling station, and

+ penalties for electoral crimes would be increased, and would by increased further for presiding officers, for example for refusing to accept protests, not posting the edital, and falsifying documents.

MDM has submitted a shorter list with many of the same proposals, including:

+ District courts could demand recounts,

+ Jury for selecting polling station members,

+ Immunity for party delegates, and

+ use of editais given to parties is there is a discrepancy

MDM has submitted changes for both Lei 2/2019 de 31 de Maio which governs the election of the President and of deputies of the Assembly of the Republic and Lei 3/2019 de 31 de Maio which governs provincial assembly and governor elections.

Renamo proposes to amend 35 articles and add 12 new articles but has only submitted changes to the first law, and they would have to be applied to the second law as well.