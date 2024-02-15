Mozambique: Note on Mozambique's Court System

14 February 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The Ministério Público (MP) is the Public Prosecutor (and not a ministry, despite the name). Under the MP are:

+ Procuradoria-Geral da República (PGR): Office of the Attorney General

+ Magistrados: Magistrates. This is an examining magistrate system, so the Procurador-Geral da República (confusingly, also PGR; Attorney General), Procuradores-Gerais-Adjuntos (PGA; deputy attorney general), and Procuradores (prosecutors) are magistrates.

Tribunais judiciais are courts, and are a separate system under the Tribunal Supremo (Supreme Court)

The Ministério da Justiça, Assuntos Constitucionais e Religiosos includes both MP and courts.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.