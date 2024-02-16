Zimbabwe: Abominable and Devilish Offers! - VP Chiwenga Blasts Scholarship Offers for LGBTQ Students

16 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT has come out guns blazing to castigate foreign higher learning institutions offering prospective learners from Zimbabwe scholarships if they are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT).

In a statement Thursday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the government does not condone LGBT culture, warning that those offering and accepting such offers will face the wrath of the law.

"The Government of Zimbabwe strongly and firmly rejects and denounces as unlawful, unChristian, anti-Zimbabwean and unAfrican insidious attempts by foreign interests to entice, lure and recruit Zimbabwe's less privileged but able students into lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activities and malpractices through offers of educational scholarships.

"Zimbabwe has legislated against such deviances, making any offer predicated on the same aberrations both unlawful and criminal, a grave and gross affront on our national values and ethos as a Christian nation," said Chiwenga.

He said the LGBT scholarship offers were a direct attack on the sovereignty of the country.

"To that end, government sees such scholarship offers as a direct challenge to its authority, and thus will not hesitate to take appropriate measures to enforce national laws and to protect and defend national values

"Our schools and institutions of higher learning will not entertain applicants, let alone enrol persons associated in such alien, anti-life, unAfrican and unChristian values which are being promoted and cultivated by, as well as practised in decadent societies with whom we share no moral or cultural affinities.

"Zimbabwe is a sovereign African State with definite laws and values which typify it, cutting it apart from other mores."

Chiwenga urged deserving learners who intend to enrol into tertiary institutions to approach government departments tasked with awarding grants and scholarships.

"They should never be tempted to trade or sell their souls for such abominable and devilish offers," the vice president said.

