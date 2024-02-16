Kenya: President Ruto Calls for Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Change

Nyeri — President William Ruto has called for global collective action to tackle climate change effects.

He made the statement during talks with Azerbaijan Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hjiyev at State Lodge Sagana, Nyeri County.

He stated that Kenya and Azerbaijan have had robust relations that continue to grow from strength to strength to the great benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

"As Azerbaijan's capital Baku gears to host COP29 later this year, Kenya will continue to articulate Africa's position on climate change as an existential threat to humanity," he said.

"We will also keep calling for global collective action to tackle the effects of climate change."

He further pointed out that 20 years of diplomatic ties that the two nations have enjoyed are testament to that strong and cordial relationship.