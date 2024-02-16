South Africa: Spraying of Controversial Herbicide On Vaal River Water Lettuce Begins - Critics Urge Caution

15 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

As the invasive water lettuce continues to multiply along the Vaal River, Rand Water has begun an integrated response to halt the growth, spraying herbicide on the plants and releasing weevils as biological control agents. While the response is seen by some as necessary to urgently address socioeconomic implications, it's seen as controversial by others.

'Under ideal conditions, it is safer and smarter to just implement biological control," said Dr Leslie Hoy, the environmental management services manager for Rand Water.

"But you have a huge mat [of water lettuce], and that mat is impacting on people's livelihoods, impacting on tourism, and impacting on people who rely on fishing on the Vaal Barrage. So you need to deal with it."

Hoy was speaking to Daily Maverick on the banks of the Vaal River in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday, 15 February. It has become overrun with water lettuce and some water hyacinth - invasive aquatic species that have environmental and socioeconomic implications.

Water lettuce exploded along the Vaal River in December 2023, causing residents to urgently find a solution to deal with the ever-growing plants.

Rand Water was given an urgent general authorisation by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to begin an integrated approach to manage the water lettuce, which includes physical removal, biocontrol and chemical application, as advised by experts by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE).

Glyphosate-containing herbicide was sprayed on the invasive water lettuce in sections of the Vaal River on 13 February in a sub-lethal dose. Rand Water said specific...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.