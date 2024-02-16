South Africa: Why Judge Granted Cancer Patients Interim Relief for 'Miracle Doctor' With Questionable Staff Relations

15 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Dr Louis Kathan's admission and practising privileges at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital were terminated after he continued to talk to female colleagues about strip clubs, lap dances and how he preferred blondes. His patients said they would suffer irreversible damage without him.

A choice between allowing a foremost oncologist with a highly inappropriate bedside manner to continue his work, or the potential death of patients.

This is what Judge Derek Wille was asked to consider in two urgent applications to the Western Cape Division of the High Court. He has now set out the reasons for his rulings.

The applications were by 17 cancer patients who took Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital and Life Healthcare Holdings to court for terminating "celebrated" oncologist Dr Louis Kathan's admission and practising privileges at the hospital. Kathan heads Kathan Oncology, which still operates out of Vincent Pallotti.

In November, Judge Wille issued a provisional interdict enabling Kathan to retain a presence at the hospital, which will remain in effect until the resolution by a court of his dismissal.

The dispute between Kathan and the Life Healthcare group had been sent for private mediation, which was unsuccessful. The matter was also not before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the judge noted.

Carry on as usual

Examples of Kathan's behaviour were contained in court papers by Craig Koekemoer, a business operations executive at Life Healthcare Holdings, who set out the doctor's penchant for chit-chat around female...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.