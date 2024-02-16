South Africa: Separating Fact From Convenient Fiction - Recycling Is Not the Silver Bullet Many Believe

analysis

Has the phrase 'reduce, reuse, recycle' grabbed your attention? The concept of recycling seems to be at the heart of every conversation around climate action.

But a lot of misconceptions hover around the recycling process, which may lead you to believe you're making a bigger positive impact on the environment than you truly are. Here, we debunk five common misconceptions about recycling, starting from the belief that plastic can be recycled indefinitely to the assumption that any item bearing the three-arrow symbol is recyclable where you live. Our goal is to guide you toward better decision-making both as a consumer and a voter.

Myth: If you dispose of recyclables properly, they will be recycled

Many people believe that disposing of items in recycling bins guarantees their recycling, but this isn't always the case.

It's not uncommon for items placed in recycling bins to end up directly in garbage trucks, making many recycling bins a mirage for environmentalists. In 2023, a landfill in Georgia was filmed mixing recycling with trash. In the face of misleading information and perceived powerlessness, some US residents are growing apathetic to recycling and, by extension, climate policy.

Ever noticed the iconic triangular recycling symbol? You'd be surprised to know it isn't trademarked, enabling anyone to print it on their products -- regardless of whether they are recyclable. So the symbol can tempt consumers into believing all recyclable products are eco-friendly. As Stanford professor Michael Wara notes, such practices could be considered consumer fraud.

One way to combat this issue is by making conscious buying decisions. Consider checking for credible eco-labels while shopping, such as Energy Star logos on appliances or the Fair Trade certifications on coffee or chocolate. However, double-check that any certifications are from third-party agencies and not producers themselves. That can help...