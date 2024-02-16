South Africa: Army Training for Controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Raises Concerns

analysis

The Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens are now training under the supervision of the South African National Defence Force, a decision that has sparked concerns from an expert on justice and violence prevention.

The Gauteng government has partnered with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in training the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) to bolster their capacity to fight crime.

This is according to Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson for Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The partnership with the SANDF will see wardens being admitted at various army camps for non-military training by SANDF officers and other qualified individuals.

The wardens are also trained by metro police departments in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, as well as by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Pamla said.

"There are currently 7,436 wardens that have been recruited across the province. The wardens work on a rotational basis to provide 24-hour police visibility in communities and receive a stipend as they are still undergoing training," he said.

On Sunday, 4 February, more than 2,600 people recruited through the third targeted recruitment drive departed for training at SANDF camps in Kimberley, Potchefstroom and Springs.

"The cohort recruitment drive is in line with the Employment Equity Act and is aimed at realising the inclusion of all population groups, including coloured and Indian people," said Pamla.

"The Wardens' training will include, amongst others, [a] peace officer course, traffic warden course, firearm training, physical...