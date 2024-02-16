Southern Africa: Embargo Against Invasive Israeli Spyware Essential After International Court of Justice Ruling

analysis

Southern Africa has proved to be very much open for business for Israeli spyware, despite the fact that controls on the uses of these technologies barely exist. Governments have invested in spyware to monitor opposition movements.

On 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice found that there was a sufficiently plausible case of genocide to be made against Israel in its military actions against Gaza, and ordered provisional measures to prevent genocide.

While it may take years for the actual case - brought by South Africa in terms of the Genocide Convention - to be concluded, this ruling marks a historic turning point. The era of impunity for the Israeli state in committing acts of violence in Palestinian occupied and de-facto annexed territories may have come to an end.

The status quo has been for many countries to work with Israeli companies through the occupation, but no more. The ICJ ruling has opened the door to legal action, underpinned by mass action, in countries that may be aiding and abetting genocide. The impact of the ruling is already being felt in Israel's main backer, the US. For the first time, there could be real consequences for governments in the West continuing to support the Israeli state.

Overwhelmingly the focus of efforts to stop arms sales to Israel have focused on importation of conventional arms to the country. However, there is...