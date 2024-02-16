East Africa: Ethio-Somaliland Port Deal Invigorates HOA Economic Ties

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ADDIS ABABA - The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland for seaport access would help boost the Horn of Africa (HoA)economic ties and ensure the region's rapid growth, an expert on the issue said.

Addis Ababa University Political Science Lecturer Shimelis Hailu (Ass.Prof.) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the port deal will also facilitate economic and trade ties, and improve growth and development in the region.

As to him, HoA countries should widen their partnership in the seaport arena to exploit their resources properly and ensure mutual development. "Ensuring direct access to the seaport is not a luxury for Ethiopia; rather it is the determinant factor of its sovereignty, economy, security and political stability."

The academician further stated that the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have an immense impact on the regional security and stability and the well-being of the global economy and Ethiopia's aspiration to have direct access to the strategic region is a decisive diplomatic move.

"The HoA countries have extensive, yet undeveloped coastlines in the Red Sea region and Ethiopia's quest for sea outlets would bring viable opportunities to those countries to capitalize on the former's aspiration to ensure mutual growth and bring new dynamism in their respective economies."

"Ethiopia and South Sudan have no seaport in the HoA region whilst the former depends only on one port and a corridor. Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea can provide alternative seaports to Ethiopia. Therefore, searching and exploring alternative approaches should obtain prime attention."

Shimelis pointed out that Ethiopia's sovereignty is determined by activities in the HoA, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. "Therefore, achieving sovereign access to the seaport is an important step to change Ethiopia's future."

The expert called on all concerned bodies to encourage internal unity, ensure national interest, and strive for constructive diplomacy to bring remarkable outcomes across the HoA region.