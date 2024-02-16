Ethiopia: Harari Expanding Infrastructure to Enhance Overall Growth

Harri-Infrastructure expansion works are being intensified in Harari State so as to boost investment and overall development, State Transport and Road Development Bureau announced.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Bureau Deputy Head Architect Fathii Remadan shed light on the ongoing road projects highlighting the importance of investing in road infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and improve transportation services in both rural and urban areas.

Under the federal and the regional government's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure, an annual budget of over 100 million Birr is allocated for urban road construction and rehabilitation projects for Harari state , he noted.

"This year, with a total budget of 100,297 thousand Birr, the Bureau aims to increase investment flow in the state. Notably, three rural road construction projects covering a total distance of more than 11 kilometers have been commenced during the current fiscal year. Of these projects, two are already completed while the rest one has reached 72 % completion."

Furthermore, a 5.69-kilometer urban road rehabilitation and construction project, divided into three segments, is set to commence soon, Fathii said, adding that his bureau has signed a working agreement with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, with an expected completion time of eight months.

The focus is on repairing existing roads and constructing new ones in investment areas, benefiting the local economy and improving accessibility to markets and basic services in rural regions, he stated.

Addressing transportation challenges in urban areas, Fathii highlighted the significance of sustainable solutions that prioritize public transport and reduce congestion on city roads.

With a growing population and increasing urbanization, the existing infrastructure often struggles to meet the rising demand for efficient transportation services. As to him, his office is committed to developing strategies that address these challenges effectively.

The bureau's six month performance report appeared to be satisfying for the progress made in improving the region's road infrastructure and transportation services, Fathii said, attributing the success to effective planning, implementation, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Looking ahead, the office aims to continue its efforts to enhance road infrastructure and transportation services, he expressed.

Through prioritizing collaborative approaches, involving local communities, and closely coordinating with government agencies, the office seeks to create a more accessible and efficient transport network to support economic development, improve the quality of life for residents, and foster overall growth of the state, according to the Deputy Head.

BY HIZKEL HAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2024