Ethiopia: Tangible Evidence That History Is On the Making By This Generation

"Adwa forbearers' skeleton heritage

Blood-soaked sod its belt

From slavery with martyrdom salivation

With blood promise of offer

For freedom

A day grandparents paid sacrifices..."

This poem is an excerpt from Tsegaye G/Medihen's poem "Fire or flower..." The poem clearly depicts the selfless and bitter sacrifices paid as well as the sweet victory that culminated the war waged to reverse the blatant aggression by colonizers on a sovereign state.

The victory achieved on 2 March 1896 was not a sheer victory. It was a multifaceted triumph and the message it still conveys is multilayered. The unimaginable was sought by the lion-hearted Ethiopians--challenging one's limit or convention. And the unthinkable was made possible in a time when putting black people on equal footing with whites was remote in the extreme and also when scrambling Africa by white vampires was the order of the day.

It was the belief of many that Ethiopians that marched to Adwa for a showdown with traditional weapons would be vanquished by the Italian troops armed to the teeth.

But our forbearers armed with moral stamina and national feeling did emerge with flying colors locking horns with the heavily armed Italians troops. In so doing they have foiled the unjust aggression mounted against them by a war fueld with a just cause.

Though aggressors tried to belittle heroic forbearers the former failed to cushion the blow the latter dealt them pouring out from their respective domiciles like honeybee swarms. Nor could the former resist the hornet stings the latter surprised them with. The latter ready for martyrdom showed conviction to fight to the finish. The victory achieved does not simply go down the annals of history recorded in golden inks but also lingers seared in the minds of black people and freedom fighters worldwide.

On the wake of Adwa, fighting with the never say die sentiment, the rest of African countries did manage to acquire freedom and independence. In 1963 the then OAU ( the now AU) was brought into play by 32 signatory countries. The seminal seed the triumph contributed to the ever-resonating motto of Pan Africanism is immense. There is no gainsaying that it was an eye-opener, trailblazer and harbinger for the realization of the continent's dream of shaking off the yoke of tyranny.

The Adwa victory still marks a watershed of history. In order the victory resonates going down the lane of generation and in bid posterity have a better grasp of the meaning of the victory, it is high time we prepare a backpack from this history for current use.

The memorial Adwa Museum that crystalized right in the heart of Addis reveals a sagacious and patriotic deed that keeps alive the sentiment of Pan Africanism.

Adwa's chain of mountains, horses that marched to Adwa, places reserved for valorous women patriots, unity corner and tidbits of Africa's freedom, Ethiopian patriots' march to the place of showdown are but to mention a few of what the museum houses.

Placing this victory that is a manifestation of our characteristic feature on the spotlight putting in place this kind of a memorial museum to such level deserves a high five. Yet additional works are called for. The fact that the museum took shape in Africa's capital, 3rd seat of diplomatic community, and a place where national and international organizations are found lends power to its significance making it more vivid.

Following the call by city Mayor regional states, individuals and organizations are handing over relics and heritages related with Adwa to officials. This has to continue in a strengthened manner as it underpins the magnifying plan of the victory and hammering home the message encapsulated in the museum in coming generation's mind in a better way.

Arming ourselves with the required information and introducing it to other individuals as well are tasks expected from us. We Ethiopians must not remain relators of our old history, history commemorators but also people who pass down golden history in all fronts to coming generations. The case in point clearly conveys this virtue of ours.

Different residents of Addis approached by journalists gave the following comments

"Africa is the main seat of AU. I'm experiencing euphoria emanating from the knowledge that the memorial museum is built here. When Africans come to AU summit apart from paying homage to AU they will drop in at the memorial museum to broaden their horizon about Adwa. The museum sets the bar up not only that of Ethiopia but also that of the rest of Africa. As an individual I am a bit satisfied. In the victory of Adwa Ethiopians all-out did take part. The museum makes the memory indelible. All those who pay visit to the museum do not go without uttering a word of appreciation."

"The fact that the Adwa Victory memorial museum, which speaks loud about black peoples' right for freedom, is built here in Addis has afforded me unmatched satisfaction. The victory is our hallmark. It has left its seal in the psyche of every one of us. I have itched shield and sword on my right arm reminiscent of the victory. In a diametrically opposite manner the barefooted grandparents of ours did foil the well-armed colonizers. Imbued with a national sentiment they got mobilized with a unified spirit and soul. We must not be oblivious to the sentiment of unity Adwa symbolizes. That is why I itched shield and sword on my arm. We must press ahead with the aura of invincibility that featured our forbearers. We must also see to it that that feeling sinks in the fecund mind of coming generation. A word of appreciation is due to those who built the museum."

"It was from history books I used to get information about Adwa Victory. But I saw the overarching victory personified in the heart of Addis. What a wonderful task. It helps the youth to ponder on the significance of the victory. We must learn to brush aside divisive, racist and inimical seeds of discord and stand united."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Witnessing the actualization of such a museum has made me entertain a pride as an Ethiopian. Whenever I revert back to the Adwa victory tears breakaway from my eyes. I run out of words to express my ecstasy arising from the coming into view of the musem. It is the pride of Africans as such by defector our invaluable wealth. A jewel on Addis' crown, it has also lent beauty to the city. I felt as If I saw the Adwa mountains in person. I used to see the mountains in TV documentaries. When I saw the logo "Adwa black people's pride" on the façade of the musem I felt an overriding euphoria. Instead of dinning divisive ideas in the ears of our children we better let our children know our country is built by the blood sacrifices of our forbearers. When my child sees our tricolor he points his finger mother Ethiopia. We must teach our children about this. As a responsible parent it is my accountability. This generation like its grandparents must stand united and love its nation.

"Seeing is better than hearing. It invokes stamina, perseverance and national feeling. We may not be expected picking arms. If we rally behind issues that allow us to concur our country could serge forward. Let brainstorming for consent take the lead then all the rest will fall in place.